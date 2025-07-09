Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD issues red alert amid traffic chaos | Check forecast for next two days According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD's) latest advisory, a weather system moving eastward is expected to bring moderate rainfall to most areas in and around the capital. Isolated locations, however, may experience heavy showers in the coming hours.

New Delhi:

A sudden and intense spell of rain swept through Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday evening, throwing normal life off track. The heavy downpour led to widespread waterlogging and traffic snarls in several regions. According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD's) latest advisory, a weather system moving eastward is expected to bring moderate rainfall to most areas in and around the capital. Isolated locations, however, may experience heavy showers in the coming hours. Cities such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next few days, the forecast added.

IMD issues red alert

Earlier, the IMD had issued an orange alert for parts of Delhi-NCR. However, in view of the changing weather patterns, the department has now upgraded it to a red alert for Wednesday. According to the forecast, cloudy skies are likely to prevail across Delhi and nearby areas with intermittent thundershowers predicted in the next 48 hours. Civic authorities have sounded an alert over a high possibility of localised flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Several underpasses known to be vulnerable could be temporarily shut down as water levels rise. With waterlogged roads and reduced visibility, traffic flow on key routes is likely to remain sluggish on late Wednesday evening, they added.

Under the influence of the cloud cluster, thunderstorms and moderate to intense rain have been forecast. The weather department has urged people to avoid open spaces, refrain from taking shelter under trees, stay away from weak walls and unstable structures, and avoid going near water bodies. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 35.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average on Wednesday, the IMD said. The minimum temperature was 26.4 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches below normal.

Delhi airport issues advisory

Amid the rainfall, the Indira Gandhi International Airport has also issued an advisory for its passengers. It stated that the on-ground teams of the airport are working with all stakeholders to ensure that passengers' journey remains hassle-free. "Passengers are advised to consider alternative modes of transport, including Delhi Metro, to reach the airport and avoid potential delays," the airport advisory added.

AQI in 'satisfactory' category

The relative humidity at 8:30 am and 5:30 pm was 81 per cent and 58 per cent, respectively. The air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 81 at 4 pm. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

