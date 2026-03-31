AIIMS hospital, Rs 3,000 for poor and free LPG: BJP's slew of promises for Kerala in poll manifesto

Thiruvananthapuram:

The BJP-led NDA on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala. The ambitious manifesto focuses on welfare, healthcare and financial security of people in the state.

The document was released by BJP President Nitin Nabin at an NDA event in Thiruvananthapuram. He was joined by BJP Kerala unit chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other key leaders of the party.

Key promises in BJP’s poll manifesto

Bharatiya Janata Party promises a monthly welfare pension of Rs 3,000 for poor household heads, widows, and senior citizens above 70 years. Free drinking water supply of 20,000 litres per month for every household, along with expansion of pipeline networks. One free LPG cylinder each during Onam and Christmas for poor families. Establishment of AIIMS to provide world-class healthcare facilities in Kerala. Universal healthcare coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Assured support price for all necessary agricultural crops to ensure farmers’ financial security. ‘Food Health Security Card’ worth Rs 2,500 per month for women from poor families to buy groceries and medicines. Reforms in Devaswom Boards to protect and manage major temples like Sabarimala and Guruvayur Temple. High speed railway network connecting Thiruvananthapuram with Kannur.

Kerala Assembly Election 2026

The voting in Kerala will take place in a single phase for all 140 Assembly seats on April 9. The result will be declared on May 4. UDF, LDF and BJP have intensified rallies, roadshows and yatras across Kerala, sharpening attacks and welfare pitches. The UDF is banking on anti-incumbency and social schemes, while the LDF highlights governance and development marches. BJP, aiming to expand its footprint, is pushing welfare promises, infrastructure and religious issues to emerge as a decisive third force.

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