Delhi govt withdraws fuel ban on old vehicles, no more seizures at petrol pumps The Delhi government has withdrawn its fuel ban on 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles just two days after implementation, allowing them to refuel again. The rollback follows public backlash, with officials now promising more balanced pollution control measures.

New Delhi:

In a major U-turn, the Delhi government has withdrawn its recent decision to restrict fuel supply to older vehicles at petrol pumps. The controversial order, which came into effect on July 1, had barred 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles from receiving fuel, sparking widespread criticism and confusion.

Under the now-revoked rule, petrol pumps across the capital were equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to identify and deny fuel to vehicles exceeding the age limits. The move was intended to enforce the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court’s earlier directives aimed at curbing pollution in Delhi.

However, just two days after the rule was enforced, the Delhi government, led by newly-appointed Environment Minister Rekha Gupta, has officially rolled back the decision. The reversal comes after backlash from vehicle owners, transport unions, and experts who criticised the lack of clarity, sudden implementation, and its disproportionate impact on lower-income vehicle owners.

What changes now?

Old vehicles will get fuel: Vehicles older than 10 years (diesel) and 15 years (petrol) can once again refuel at petrol pumps in Delhi.

Vehicles older than 10 years (diesel) and 15 years (petrol) can once again refuel at petrol pumps in Delhi. No vehicle seizures at pumps: Petrol stations will no longer seize or deny service to older vehicles based on their age.

Petrol stations will no longer seize or deny service to older vehicles based on their age. ANPR cameras to remain (for now): While the cameras installed at pumps may remain for record-keeping, they will not be used to enforce the previously announced fuel ban.

A government spokesperson stated, "After reviewing the challenges faced by citizens and the concerns raised by multiple stakeholders, we have decided to suspend the implementation of the July 1 directive. We remain committed to reducing pollution but will pursue more balanced and inclusive measures."

Environmental activists, while supporting the aim of reducing vehicular pollution, have urged the government to focus on long-term solutions such as promoting electric vehicles, improving public transport, and stricter emissions testing rather than age-based restrictions.

With this rollback, thousands of vehicle owners in Delhi now have clarity and relief — at least for the time being — as the city continues to grapple with its ongoing battle against air pollution.