Video: Landslide disrupts Rudraprayag-Badrinath route in Uttarakhand amid heavy rainfall Uttarakhand: Officials have mobilised heavy equipment to clear the debris and restore traffic on the affected route. Restoration work is actively underway to reopen the road and ensure the safety of all commuters.

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) :

A major landslide triggered by heavy rainfall has blocked the Rudraprayag-Badrinath route in Uttarakhand, leaving several passengers stranded. Dilpreet, a traveller heading to Rishikesh, shared that he had been stuck on the road for over four hours. "We were on our way to Rishikesh when the landslide occurred. Debris and stones have blocked the path. Cranes are working to clear the route," he told media.

Restoration work in progress

Authorities have deployed heavy machinery to remove the debris and restore normal traffic flow. Efforts are ongoing to reopen the road and ensure the safety of travellers.

Cloudburst reported in Chamoli district

On July 8, a cloudburst was reported near Mukh village, close to Nandprayag Ghat in Chamoli district. According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), no casualties have been reported so far. An SDRF team has been dispatched to assess the situation on the ground.

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for the next four days. Residents and pilgrims have been advised to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable areas.

Kedarnath Yatra temporarily halted

Earlier, the Kedarnath Dham Yatra in Rudraprayag was briefly suspended after a landslide damaged the pedestrian track near Chhodi Gadhere, approximately one kilometre from Gaurikund. Pilgrim movement was paused as safety measures were implemented and repair work began.