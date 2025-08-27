Gurugram: Third-year BTech student dies by suicide in university hostel, probe on The deceased student was identified as Bhumika Gupta, a resident of Alwar, Rajasthan. The reason behind her extreme step is yet to be ascertained, and no suicide note was found in her room.

Gurugram:

A third-year BTech student allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself in the hostel of the MBL Raman Munjal University at Sidhrawali village in Gurugram, the police said. The deceased student was identified as 23-year-old Bhumika Gupta (23), a resident of Alwar, Rajasthan.

According to the police, the student took the extreme step on Monday night after she attended a friend's birthday party. She returned to her room after midnight and allegedly hanged herself. A team from the Bilaspur Police Station reached the spot, took the body into custody, and sent it to the mortuary for postmortem. The student's family was informed about the incident.

No suicide note was found

The reason behind the student's extreme step is still unknown, as no suicide note was recovered from her room, police said. Giving further details, officials added that around 1:30 am, Bhumika's roommate came back to the room to collect ribbons for the birthday celebration. However, the room was locked from inside, and there was no response despite repeated knocks.

The roommate then informed the hostel warden, who called a plumber to break open the door's latch. Once they entered the room, they allegedly found Bhumika hanging from a noose tied to a ceiling fan's hook.

During questioning, the roommate said that Bhumika appeared to be absolutely fine during the birthday party, and that nothing untoward happened which could have made her end her life, the police stated.

What did the family say?

The family of the deceased student reached Gurugram on Tuesday. Bhumika's maternal uncle alleged that the circumstances of her death were suspicious. He claimed it was a case of murder, not suicide, and demanded a fair investigation, police said.

"When we reached the hostel, the warden told us that they had broken the door at 2:00 am and found Bhumika hanging inside. They came to know at 2.15 am, but called the family only at 3.30 am, and this raises doubts", her uncle said.

He further said that Bhumika's father, Laxmikant Gupta, a school teacher, had passed away in 2012, while her mother, Beena Gupta, works with the Women and Child Development Department. He added that Bhumika was adopted by her uncle, Pramod Gupta.

"Prima facie, it appears to be suicide; however, at the family's request, a board of doctors conducted a postmortem examination. We released the body to the family after the postmortem and are now awaiting the report," ASI Bijender Singh, the investigating officer, said.

Despite several attempts, university officials could not be reached for comment.

(With PTI inputs)

