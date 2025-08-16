Sharda University student dies by suicide in hostel, investigation underway The incident has cast a shadow over the university, raising serious concerns about student well-being and the environment within the institution. Police continue to investigate the allegations made in the suicide note

New Delhi:

A tragic incident has come to light from Greater Noida, where a BTech student of Sharda University has died by suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room. The student, identified as Shivam Dey from Madhubani, Bihar, was found hanging from a ceiling fan. The incident was reported when the student's body was discovered by the hostel staff. A suicide note was also found in the room, in which the student stated that he was solely responsible for his death.

According to reports, Shivam Dey used a bedsheet to make a noose and hanged himself from the fan. The police were immediately informed and they took the body into custody for post-mortem. A police investigation has been initiated to ascertain the circumstances of the death.

What the suicide note said

In the suicide note, Shivam Dey wrote, "By the time you read this note, I will be dead. The decision to commit suicide is my own. No one is responsible for this. This world is not for me. I am just a useless person."

He further pleaded with the police not to blame anyone for his death and made a special request to the college management to return his fees to his father. He wrote, "I am not a good student. Maybe I was not meant for this education system. I want to donate my organs."

In a separate part of the note, he apologised to everyone he might have hurt. He wrote, "I apologise to all those people whom I have hurt because of me. Sorry, Baba, I could not support you in your old age. I am unable to bear any kind of stress and pressure. Sorry."

Father's statement

Shivam's father, Kartik, said, "My son was home for two months. He never mentioned anything like this. He used to talk normally. There was no problem. He returned from home on August 2. Before that, we had gone to Vaishno Devi. Everything was fine there too. He was the only son in my family. If he didn't want to study, he could have just refused."

Previous suicide case at the university

This is not the first time a suicide has been reported at Sharda University. Previously, a BDS student had also committed suicide, accusing two teachers. Both teachers were arrested, and the investigation into that case is still ongoing, with the committee's report yet to be released.