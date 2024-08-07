Gurugram administration orders residents to vacate unsafe tower of Chintels Paradiso society within 15 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) A resident with his pet dog at Chintels Paradiso Housing Complex in Gurugram.

Gurugram news: Gurugram District Magistrate (DM) Nishant Kumar Yadav today (August 7) ordered the residents of Tower J of Chintels Paradiso society in Sector 109 to vacate their flats within 15 days, citing an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) audit report that declared the flats unsafe.

According to an official release, the orders were issued by Nishant Yadav, who is also the Deputy Commissioner, under Section 163 of Indian Civil Defence Code. The structure audit report of IIT-Delhi released on January 5 had declared the tower J of Chintels Paradiso Group Housing Society "unsafe for habitation", based on which the tower will have to be vacated within 15 days of the DM's order and hand over the vacant possession of the builder, it said.

Unsafe towers of Chintels Paradiso society

Tower J is among the six towers of the society that were declared unsafe in the audit report. The remaining five towers- D, E, F, G and H- were vacated after DM Yadav had issued an order in April, permitting their demolition.

In view of the imminent danger to life and property of the residents of Tower J, the DM issued the order under section 163 of the Indian Civil Defence Code read with Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, the Wednesday release said.

The statement also said the help of police force can be taken to comply with the order.

"The matter of payment of compensation by the developer (M/s Chintels India Pvt. Ltd.) to the residents or flat owners is being dealt with separately by the SIT constituted in the case," the order read.

"M/s Chintels India Private Limited has been directed to settle all the claims of all the allottees of Tower-J in a time-bound manner. If anyone is found guilty in disobeying the orders issued, action will be taken under Section 223 of the Indian Justice Code and Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, and other applicable legal provisions," it added.

