Gurugram: Ammonia gas leak reported in factory, NDRF and civil defence teams reach spot

An incident of Ammonia gas leakage was reported from a factory in the Kadipur industrial area, Gurugram on Thursday. Upon receiving information regarding the gas leakage, the NDRF and civil defence team rushed to the spot.

According to the initial reports, the leakage of Ammonia gas occurred due to heavy rains flooding the factory. The factory of dyeing clothes was closed when the gas started leaking.

When people felt the strong smell of Ammonia, they called the authorities. Reacting promptly to the call about the gas leak, NDRF, fire brigade and civil defence teams reached the spot.

More details are awaited.

