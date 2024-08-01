'Problem was detected timely': Lok Sabha Secretariat on Parliament building's water leakage video

Follow us on Image Source : PTI This screenshot shows rain water leaking from a ceiling of the New Parliament building, in New Delhi

Amid an attack from the Opposition over the 'construction of the new Parliament Building,' following several videos of water leakage, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said that 'the problem was detected timely and corrective measures were taken immediately.'

"There are media reports that heavy rains in Delhi on Wednesday caused water leakage into the Lobby of the newly inaugurated Parliament Building, raising concerns about the weather resilience of the structure. It has also been reported that waterlogging was noticed around the premises, particularly near the New Parliament’s Makar Dwar, with several videos of the waterlogging going viral on social media platforms," Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

"In this regard, it is worth mentioning that keeping in view the concept of Green Parliament, glass domes have been provided in several parts of the Building, including in the Lobby, so that abundant natural light could be utilized in day to day work of the Parliament. During the heavy rain on Wednesday, the adhesive material used to fix the glass domes over the Lobby of the Building was slightly displaced, causing minor leakage of water in the Lobby"

"The problem was, however, detected timely and corrective measures were taken immediately. Thereafter, no further leakage of water has been noticed. Similarly, accumulated water opposite Makar Dwar also got drained out quickly," Lok Sabha Secretariat added.

Opposition targets Centre

While there are several reports of waterlogging, the Opposition has also shared pictures of water leakage from the new Parliament Building. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a video of water leakage from the new Parliament Building and said, "The old parliament was better than this new parliament, where even the old MPs could come and meet. Why not go back to the old parliament, at least till the time the water dripping program is going on in the parliament built with billions of rupees. People are asking whether water dripping from every new roof constructed under the BJP government is a part of their well thought out design or…"

Congress' Manickam Tagore .B also tweeted a similar video and said, "Paper leakage outside, water leakage inside. The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, just a year after completion. Moving Adjournment motion on this issue in Loksabha."

Manickam Tagore also gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to "form a specialized committee, comprising all party MPs, to inspect the Parliament building thoroughly following water leaks inside the Parliament lobby yesterday due to heavy rains."