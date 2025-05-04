Haryana: Govt school teacher ends life in Nuh, accuses colleagues in eight-page suicide note An eight-page suicide note was found at the spot, in which the teacher levelled serious allegations against his colleagues.

Nuh (Haryana):

A teacher in the Nuh district of Haryana allegedly died by suicide on Saturday after consuming a poisonous substance at a government secondary school, said police. Jaipal (48), a resident of Majra village in Haryana's Rewari district, worked as a junior basic teacher (JBT) in the government school at Khori Khurd village.

Eight-page suicide note found

According to the police, an eight-page suicide note was recovered from the scene, in which the teacher made serious allegations against colleagues at the government secondary school in Khori Khurd village.

Police have registered an FIR against the eight teachers named in the note at the Sadar Tauru police station, officials said.

Dispute between Jaipal and other staffs

According to Nuh Police, a long-standing dispute existed between Jaipal and some of his colleagues over issues such as tree felling and other campus matters. On Saturday afternoon, Jaipal allegedly consumed poison on the school premises. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment, a spokesman of Nuh Police said.

An eight-page suicide note recovered from his possession, in which he claimed that he was harassed repeatedly for trying to rectify some 'rregularities' n the school.

He also complained to the district administration and the education department about alleged felling of trees on the campus, but no action was taken, Jaipal claimed in the note.

He named eight teachers of the school, including Suman Sharma, Jitendra Dalal, Ramesh Gera and Mahender Sharma, in his suicide note, accusing them of threatening to implicate him in false cases. He was forced to take the extreme step due to this continuous harassment, Jaipal claimed in the note.

"Police have lodged an FIR on the basis of the suicide note. The body was handed over to Jaipal’s family members after autopsy. The allegations levelled in the note will be examined by experts and action will be taken as per the law,” the spokesman said.

(With PTI inputs)

