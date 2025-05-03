Madhya Pradesh: Man murders fourth wife, buries her under bed and dies by suicide in Khargone In a tragic incident in Khargone, a 45-year-old man allegedly murdered his fourth wife, buried her under their bed, and then died by suicide, possibly driven by guilt.

Bhopal:

A horrifying incident has unfolded in the Khargone district, where a 45-year-old man allegedly strangled his fourth wife to death, buried her under their bed, and then took his own life. The shocking details emerged from Sulgaon village under the Barwah police station limits.

Police have identified the deceased woman as 40-year-old Rukmani, who had been married to the accused, Laxman, for the past six years. According to Barwah police station in-charge Balram Singh Rathore, this was Laxman's fourth marriage and Rukmani's third. Tragically, the couple had no children.

Initial investigations reveal that both Laxman and Rukmani were habitual drinkers and frequently engaged in quarrels. On Friday, the situation took a grim turn when Laxman informed his neighbors that he had consumed pesticide. By the time authorities were alerted by the villagers, Laxman had already succumbed.

The discovery of Rukmani's fate was even more gruesome. While searching the house, police were met with a strong stench and discovered a woman's hand protruding from the ground beneath Laxman's bed. Upon further investigation, they unearthed Rukmani's body, which is believed to have been buried three to four days prior.

Police officer Rathore stated that while the post-mortem report is pending, preliminary findings strongly suggest that Laxman strangled Rukmani to death. He further added that in recent days, Laxman had locked himself inside the house and had told neighbors that his wife had gone to visit relatives. However, the foul odor emanating from the residence raised suspicions and led to complaints.

Authorities believe that Laxman, overwhelmed by guilt and panic after allegedly murdering his wife and concealing her body, ultimately committed suicide. The police are currently conducting further investigations into the tragic sequence of events.

(PTI inputs)