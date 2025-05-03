Maharashtra shocker! Mother, three daughters allegedly die by suicide in Bhiwandi The mother and her three daughters were found hanging from the ceiling in their home. A probe has been launched in this connection by the Bhiwandi Police.

Thane:

People in the Kamatghar area of Bhiwandi in Maharashtra are in shock after a woman and her three children were found dead in their home on Saturday morning with cops suspecting mass suicide.

The incident took place in Phene village, where a woman reportedly took her own life along with her three minor daughters by hanging from the ceiling inside their home.

The tragic discovery was made by the woman’s husband, who had been on night duty and returned home early in the morning. Upon finding the door locked from the inside, he looked through the window and was horrified to see his wife and daughters dead, police said.

Bhiwandi City Police rushed to the scene upon receiving the report. Senior officers inspected the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. A thorough investigation is now underway.

As of now, the motive behind the extreme step remains unclear. Authorities are probing all possible angles, including financial hardship, domestic stress, or other underlying issues that may have driven the woman to take such a drastic step.

Police have assured that further details will emerge following a complete investigation.

With inputs from Rizan Sheikh