Faridabad: Class 11 student stabbed 14 times at market, dies

Faridabad student murder: At least ten people have been held for allegedly stabbing a class 11 student to death in a market in Haryana's Faridabad, police said on Wednesday. The victim's family staged protests, alleging police inaction and claiming that officers had "laughed off" their concerns when they reported Anshul receiving death threats on Instagram a few days ago.

Anshul was stabbed 14 times

Anshul's sister, Anjali, recounted the incident to the police, stating that her brother had an argument with the accused a few days earlier. On Tuesday, while they were in the market, the accused Himanshu Mathur and Rohit Dhama along with several other men, attacked Anshul using sticks and knives.

Seeing this, she and some locals rushed to help Anshul and took him to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. He was stabbed 14 times, police said.

Anmol, a friend of the victim, told the police that the accused wanted to spread hooliganism in the Baslewa colony and were involved in drug dealing. They frequently misbehaved with girls in the area.

According to Anmol, Anshul had an argument with the accused a few days earlier, which prompted them to seek revenge and ultimately kill him.

Following a complaint from Anshul's sister, Anjali, an FIR was registered, and 10 individuals, including Himanshu Mathur and Rohit Dhama, have been apprehended. The police stated that further investigation is ongoing.

(With PTI inputs)

