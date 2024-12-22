Sonipat Police solve sensational murder case: Man arrested for killing mother-in-law

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nanuram in police custody

Sonipat police have cracked a sensational murder case involving the death of a 55-year-old woman, Chavanni Devi, in the Sector 3 auto market on December 13th. Police from Sector 27 police station have arrested the accused after an intensive investigation.

The accused, identified as Nanuram, a resident of Bihar, was apprehended after a 10-day manhunt. He constantly changed his hideouts, moving between different states to evade arrest. Nanuram was residing in Vikas Nagar, Sonipat. He was divorced from his wife, Mamta, and held his mother-in-law, Chavanni Devi, responsible for their strained relationship. Nanuram had also discovered that his ex-wife was now living with another man.

Driven by rage, Nanuram called his mother-in-law on December 12th. After an argument, he took her on his motorcycle to the Sector 3 auto market, where he brutally attacked her with a sharp weapon, slitting her throat. In a shocking turn of events, he then allegedly took his mother-in-law's severed head and gave it to his ex-wife’s boyfriend before fleeing.

Arrest and investigation:

After the gruesome murder, Nanuram went on the run, making it challenging for the police to track him down. He first fled to Delhi and then to Bihar, changing his location multiple times within the state. However, he eventually returned to Sonipat to collect his belongings, where he was arrested by the police from Vikas Nagar.

Savita Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sector 27 police station, stated that it took the police about 10 days to apprehend Nanuram due to his constant movement. He added that Nanuram will be presented in court and taken into police remand for further interrogation. The police are continuing their investigation to uncover all the details surrounding the horrific crime.

(Inputs from Sunny Mallik)