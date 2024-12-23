Three people shot dead at birthday party in Panchkula, police suspect gang war | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a shocking incident, three people were killed in indiscriminate firing at a birthday party in Haryana's Panchkula. According to available information, the miscreants opened fire on the deceased in the parking lot of Hotel Sultanate in the Pinjore area where they went to attend the birthday party at around 2:00 am on Monday.

The deceased include two men and a woman. Two of the deceased have been identified as Vicky and Vineet, who were the residents of Delhi. The woman who was killed in the firing belonged to Hisar. The police suspect the incident to be an act of gang war as one of the deceased Vicky is a suspected criminal.

Providing details of the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Panchkula, Arvind Kamboj said, "The three had come to attend a birthday party when the incident took place." Vicky, aged around 30, had a criminal background and faced some cases, he said.

"We are scanning CCTV footage and gathering other clues," he added. The motive behind the killing was not immediately clear.