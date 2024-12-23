Monday, December 23, 2024
     
  4. Three people shot dead at birthday party in Panchkula, police suspect gang war | VIDEO

One of the deceased is identified as a suspected criminal and hence the police believe the incident to be an act of gang war. While two deceased belonged to Delhi, one woman was from Haryana's Hisar.

Reported By : Puneet Pareenja Written By : Shubham Bajpai
Panchkula
Published : Dec 23, 2024 11:19 IST, Updated : Dec 23, 2024 11:37 IST
Birthday party shooting in panchkula
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a shocking incident, three people were killed in indiscriminate firing at a birthday party in Haryana's Panchkula. According to available information, the miscreants opened fire on the deceased in the parking lot of Hotel Sultanate in the Pinjore area where they went to attend the birthday party at around 2:00 am on Monday.

The deceased include two men and a woman. Two of the deceased have been identified as Vicky and Vineet, who were the residents of Delhi. The woman who was killed in the firing belonged to Hisar. The police suspect the incident to be an act of gang war as one of the deceased Vicky is a suspected criminal.

Providing details of the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Panchkula, Arvind Kamboj said, "The three had come to attend a birthday party when the incident took place." Vicky, aged around 30, had a criminal background and faced some cases, he said.

"We are scanning CCTV footage and gathering other clues," he added. The motive behind the killing was not immediately clear.

