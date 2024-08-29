Thursday, August 29, 2024
     
ED attaches assets worth Rs 834 cr in money laundering case against ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda, others

ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under various sections of IPC, 1860 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
Gurugram
Updated on: August 29, 2024 18:33 IST
ED, Haryana
Image Source : INDIA TV ED has attached assets worth Rs 834 crore

Money laundering case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 834 crore in a money laundering case involving former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and other accused, including EMAAR and MGF Developments Ltd. The properties are located in 20 villages across Gurugram and Delhi. 

The case alleges that EMAAR-MGF, in collusion with Hooda and Director DTCP Trilok Chand Gupta, acquired land at undervalued prices, resulting in significant losses to both the public and the government.

The story is being updated. 

 

