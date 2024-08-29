ED attaches assets worth Rs 834 cr in money laundering case against ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda, others

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ED has attached assets worth Rs 834 crore

Money laundering case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 834 crore in a money laundering case involving former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and other accused, including EMAAR and MGF Developments Ltd. The properties are located in 20 villages across Gurugram and Delhi.

The case alleges that EMAAR-MGF, in collusion with Hooda and Director DTCP Trilok Chand Gupta, acquired land at undervalued prices, resulting in significant losses to both the public and the government.

