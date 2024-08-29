Haryana Assembly Election: Congress say sitting MPs will not be allowed to contest polls this time, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Left to right - Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Kumari Selja

In a dramatic turn of events, the Congress on Wednesday announced that the party's sitting MPs will not be allowed to contest in the Haryana assembly polls. The announcement, therefore, puts an end to the speculations of Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala fighting the Haryana polls as potential chief ministerial candidates.

Reports suggest that this decision was made to calm down internal differences between groups of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja.

Congress General Secretary and Haryana in-charge Deepak Babaria said that parliamentarians from the party will not be allowed to contest the assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters, Babaria said, “No sitting MP will be given a party ticket to contest the assembly elections. Our focus is on fresh candidates who can bring new energy to the party.”

He, however, said if there was an “urgent need”, they would need permission from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Babaria was responding to a specific question in New Delhi about former Union Minister and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja as well as Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala.

Babaria also said that the sitting MLAs, who face anti-incumbency or have bad image in their constituency, will not be given tickets for the upcoming election.

Selja and Surjewala had earlier expressed the desire to contest the Assembly elections and have been campaigning in the state.

The war within Congress

The Haryana elections certainly present a complex scenario for the Congress party. With Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja both vying for the Chief Minister’s position, the party faces an internal challenge that could impact its overall strategy and performance.

The primary source of tension between Hooda and Selja has been the leadership of the Haryana Congress. Hooda, with his strong local support and experience as Chief Minister, has often been seen as a key leader in the state. On the other hand, Selja, who has had a distinguished career in national politics, has also sought a significant role within the party.

Both leaders have their factions within the party, which has led to a struggle for control and influence over party decisions and candidate selections. This internal factionalism has sometimes resulted in public disagreements and strategic conflicts.

Disagreements over election strategies and alliances have exacerbated the rivalry. Each leader has their vision for how the party should approach elections and collaborate with other parties or groups.

Impact on the Party

The ongoing conflict between Hooda and Selja has led to divisions within the Haryana Congress. This internal strife can weaken the party’s overall effectiveness and hinder its ability to present a unified front in elections and policy discussions.

Factionalism has influenced the party’s leadership and strategy, with different factions pushing their agendas. This has sometimes led to a lack of cohesive strategy and coordination within the party.

The rivalry between Hooda and Selja is a significant aspect of the Congress party’s internal politics in Haryana, reflecting broader challenges faced by political parties in managing internal conflicts and maintaining unity.

Elections for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 1 and the result will be out on Oct 4.

(PTI Inputs)