Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Jayant Chaudhary's RLD likely to contest polls in alliance with BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is considering contesting the upcoming Haryana elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to reports, RLD might team up with BJP in Haryana, as BJP is reportedly focusing on forming alliances with smaller parties rather than larger ones for these elections.

The BJP is likely to form alliances with smaller regional parties for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections in 2024. This includes giving seats to parties like the Haryana Lokhit Party and the Haryana Jan Chetna Party. There are also potential alliances with Gopal Kanda's party, which is claiming five seats, and Vinod Sharma, who is targeting the Ambala City and Kalka Assembly seats. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is expected to contest 2 to 4 seats as part of this alliance.

BJP leaders meeting at JP Nadda's residence to discuss names of candidates

Senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister Amit Shah, gathered at party president JP Nadda's residence on Thursday to review potential candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. This meeting came ahead of the BJP's central election committee (CEC) meeting later in the evening, where the final list of nominees for the October 1 polls is expected to be decided. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also present at the CEC meeting today.

The BJP is likely to release the first list of candidates for the Haryana polls later in the day after the CEC meeting.

The CEC, comprising BJP chief Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Shah and Rajnath Singh, and other key figures, is responsible for finalizing the candidates. In addition to Shah, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and BJP Haryana unit president Mohan Lal Badoli participated in the core group meeting to evaluate candidate nominations from the state.

Prior to this, Pradhan had also met with Haryana BJP leaders at his residence.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

Assembly polls in Haryana will be held in a single phase on October 1 (Tuesday) and the result will be declared on October 4 (Friday).

The last day to file the nominations of Haryana will be September 12. The date of scrutiny of the nominations is September 13. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures will be September 16. The term of the current government in Haryana will end on November 3, 2024, and elections will take place in 90 legislative assembly constituencies in the state.

In Haryana, there are a total of 2.01 crore voters in Haryana, of which 1.06 crore are males, 0.95 crores are females, 4.52 lakhs are first-time voters and 40.95 lakhs are young voters.

The term of the current government in Haryana will end on November 3, 2024, and elections will take place in 90 legislative assembly constituencies in the state.

After the 2019 elections, the BJP, with 40 seats in the 90-member assembly, formed a coalition government with the JJP. The JJP had won 10 seats, while the Congress had won 31 seats. The BJP-JJP alliance broke earlier this year. In 2024, Haryana is likely to see a four-way contest between the BJP, the Congress, the JJP, and the AAP.

Also Read: Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Dushyant Chautala's JJP forges alliance with Chandrashekhar Ravan's ASP

Also Read: Haryana Assembly polls: Kumari Selja promises to conduct caste census 'once Congress forms govt in state'