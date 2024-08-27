Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Dushyant Chautala's JJP forges alliance with Chandrashekhar Ravan's ASP

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Dushyant Chautala's JJP forges alliance with Chandrashekhar Ravan's ASP

In the latest development, the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has allied with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) of Chandrashekhar Azad 'Ravan' ahead of the Haryana Assembly Elections. Chautala and Azad announced the alliance between their parties during a joint press conference on Tuesday. Haryana is to witness a single-phase poll for all 90 Assembly constituencies on October 1. The result will be declared along with Jammu and Kashmir on October 4.

Former Haryana Deputy CM and JJP chief Dushyant Chautala said that both parties will strongly contest the assembly elections just like 'Devi Lal and Kanshi Ram fought in 1998.' He added that both organisations have decided to fight strongly in the entire state. "Our main objective is to uplift the farmers and provide better facilities to the working class," Chautala said. Recalling the protest by Kanshi Ram, Chautala said, "When Kanshi Ramji staged a dharna at the Boat Club, Chaudhary Devi Lal was the first to reach there."

Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar Azad said that the announcement was made today but its initiative has been going on for a long time. Pitching for farmers, he said that everyone has taken advantage of farmers and labourers by making false promises to them.

Moreover, he also hinted at more alliances, Chandrashekhar said that in the coming days, more partners will also join the alliance. He said that from today itself, people of both organisations will gear up and prepare for elections together.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been ruling Haryana since 2014 when Manohar Lal Khattar became the Chief Minister by replacing the two-term Congress government headed by Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The BJP replaced Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini in March this year. In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, the JJP won 10 seats and decided to back the Khattar-led government after the saffron party fell short of the magic number of 46 in Haryana.

The ASP opened its account in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections when Azad won the Nagina parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh with a handsome margin.

Dushyant Chautala on BJP and Congress

"There is a fight for the Chief Minister's position within the Congress, and people are sitting with the names of several candidates. Congress, which is currently soaring, won't take long to fall. Whenever the elections happen, we are ready to fight," he said.

He said that the BJP replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini due to "anti-incumbency".

"When I supported the government last time, I had decided to go with the one that would be more stable. In the future, when the results come in, who knows, we might have a majority ourselves. After the election results are out, we will decide whom to align with," he said.