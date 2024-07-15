Congress launches 'Haryana Maange Hisab' campaign against BJP government

Follow us on Image Source : @DEEPENDERSHOODA/ X Congress' Haryana Maange Hisab march in Karnal

Ahead of the state assembly elections, the Congress party on Monday launched the "Haryana Maange Hisab" campaign against the government. The opposition party asserted that under the campaign it will target the ruling BJP government on various fronts including law and order, and unemployment among others. The grand old party had announced the campaign on Thursday after releasing a 'chargesheet' against the Nayab Singh Saini's government during a press conference. The campaign was launched by Rohtak MP and Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda from the old Anaj Mandi in Karnal. He was accompanied by Congress chief Udai Bhan and other party leaders.

The march started from old Anaj Mandi and passed through the Karnal Gate market, Balmiki Chowk, Bus Stand, and Ambedkar Chowk to reach the Mahatma Gandhi Chowk area. During the procession, Congress leaders hurled slogans saying, "BJP sarkar se Haryana maange hisab, aab sirf Congress se aas (Haryana is asking for accountability from the BJP government, the Congress is now the only hope for people)". Meanwhile, the Congress party also took suggestions from the people for its election manifesto.

BJP will be wiped out in assembly elections: Hooda

During the campaign, Hooda claimed that the BJP will be wiped out in upcoming assembly elections as it has led Haryana to ruins. He also read out a 15-point chargesheet and attacked the BJP on its 10-year rule. Hooda alleged that the BJP did no infrastructure development and did not honour the promises it made during the 2014 and 2019 state elections. The law and order situation also deteriorated in the state, he added.

"Why does Haryana have the highest crime rate in the country? Traders across the state, including in Karnal and Panipat, are getting extortion calls on a daily basis. Crores of rupees are being demanded from them," the Congress leader said. "The roads were filled with water after it rained for two hours on Monday. The entire city is struggling with a massive traffic problem. Till date, not a single parking lot has been built in the Smart City, no new industry has been set up and the airport has not been built. The Assandh-Yamunanagar railway line has also not been built," Hooda said.

(With PTI Inputs)

