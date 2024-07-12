Haryana cabinet approves 'Mukhya Mantri Shehri Awas Yojana'

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @CMOHRY Haryana Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held meeting

The Haryana Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved the 'Mukhya Mantri Shehri Awas Yojana' on Friday. This initiative aims to provide affordable housing to the economically weaker sections (EWS) of society, targeting families who lack their own homes in urban areas or reside in 'kutcha houses.'

The scheme's objective is to initially provide housing for 1 lakh economically weaker families. Eligible families, identified through the 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' (family ID), must have an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh and not own a 'pucca' house in any urban area of Haryana.

Under this scheme, each eligible family will receive a 30 square yard plot to construct their own 'pucca' houses. The state government will provide the necessary land through the Department of Housing for All. This initiative will integrate with the beneficiary-led construction (BLC) vertical of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U).

Eligible Criteria

The eligibility criteria include families with annual incomes up to Rs 1.80 lakh, who registered in the demand survey conducted by the Department of Housing For All between September 13, 2023, to October 19, 2023, and January 5, 2024, to January 19, 2024.

Last year, an online registration drive assessed the housing demand among urban families, resulting in approximately 2.89 lakh applicants. Among them, 1.51 lakh opted for plots, while 1.39 lakh preferred flats.

Beneficiaries can construct duplex (double-storey) flats with a carpet area of 350 to 425 square feet on the allotted 30 square yard plots, following standard designs. The government will provide financial assistance through subsidies, loans, and interest subvention schemes. Up to Rs 1.5 lakh will be offered to each beneficiary for house construction under the BLC vertical of PMAY-U.

Further, for housing loans up to Rs 6 lakh from nationalized banks or housing finance companies, the state government will provide interest subvention on EMIs. The government will cover the total interest amount for the first two years, up to Rs 35,000 in the third year, up to Rs 25,000 in the fourth year, and up to Rs 10,000 in the fifth year.

Additionally, MMSAY beneficiaries will also be exempt from building approval charges, development charges, and the betterment levy. The registration (conveyance deed) fee for the plot will be a nominal Rs 500. Charges for water and sewerage connections will also be waived at the time of application by the concerned authority.

Mukhya Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana

In addition to the urban housing scheme, the Haryana government will implement the Mukhya Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (MMGAY) to ensure all rural residents have access to habitable and affordable dwelling units. MMGAY aims to provide affordable, quality rural housing, fostering sustainable development and vibrant communities.

Under MMGAY, financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh or the actual price of the plot of land (whichever is less) will be provided for the purchase of a residential plot up to 100 square yards. This assistance is for those who did not receive a plot under the Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Basti Yojana (MGGBY). MMGAY will be implemented for the years 2024-25 and 2025-26.

(With inputs from PTI)