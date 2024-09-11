AAP releases fifth list of 9 candidates for Haryana Assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday released its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. The latest list consists of nine names, taking the total number of announced party candidates to 70. According to the new list, the AAP has fielded Anil Ranga from Narwana and Daljeet Singh from Tosham. The party has also announced candidates for Nangal Chaudhry, Ferzepore Jhirka and Punahana, among others

Candidates in the fifth list

Narwana: Anil Ranga Tosham: Daljeet Singh Nangal Chaudhry: Dr Gopichand Pataudi: Pradeep Jutail Ferozepore Jhirka: Wasim Jaffar Punahana: Nayab Thekedar Bisru Hodal: ML Gautam Palwal: Dharmender Hindustani Prithla: Kaushal Sharma

AAP-Congress fail to forge alliance

On Monday, the AAP released their first list of 20 candidates, following which the party released three other lists of 9, 11, and 21 candidates. With the latest list, AAP has announced candidates for 70 seats, out of 90-seat assembly. The latest list comes within hours of the fourth list. The AAP released its five list after the alliance talks with Congress yielded no results. Notably, the statements were made from both sides that they were negotiating for a united contest in the Haryana assembly polls. However, AAP and Congress failed to reach a consensus on seat sharing. Reportedly, AAP was demanding ten seats in a 90-seat assembly, but the Congress denied its demand, parting ways for isolated struggle in the elections. The AAP later announced that it would contest all the 90 seats. As AAP has announced candidates for 61 seats, the candidate announcement is only left for 29 seats.

