  4. AAP releases fourth list of 21 candidates for Haryana Assembly polls, fields Joga Singh against CM Saini

AAP releases fourth list of 21 candidates for Haryana Assembly polls, fields Joga Singh against CM Saini

Earlier on Tuesday, AAP released its third list for Haryana assembly elections. The list contained the names of 11 candidates. So far, the AAP has announced candidates for 61 seats.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2024 16:28 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday released the fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. The new list contains the names of 21 candidates. AAP has fielded Joga Singh from Ladwa against CM Nayab Singh Saini. Moreover, the party has given tickets to wrestler Kavita Dalal against Congress candidate and Olympian Vinesh Phogat.  

On Monday, the AAP released their first list of 20 candidates and two other lists of 9 and 11 candidates. With the latest list, AAP has announced candidates for 61 seats, out of 90-seat assembly.

List of candidates

  1. Ambala Cantonment: Raj Kaur Gill
  2. Yamunanagar: Lalit Tyagi
  3. Ladwa: Joga Singh
  4. Kaithal: Satbir Goyat
  5. Karnal: Sunil Bindal
  6. Panipat Rural: Sukhbir Malik
  7. Ganaur: Saroj Bala Rathi
  8. Sonipat: Devender Gautam
  9. Gohana: Shiv Kumar Rangeela
  10. Baroda: Sandeep Malik
  11. Julana: Kavita Dalal
  12. Safidon: Nisha Deshwal
  13. Tohana: Sukhwinder Singh Gill
  14. Kalanwali: Jasdev Nika
  15. Sirsa: Sham Mehta
  16. Uklana: Narender Uklana
  17. Narnaund: Rajiv Pali
  18. Hansi: Rajender Sorkhi
  19. Hisar: Sanjay Satrodia
  20. Badli: Happy Lohchab
  21. Gurgaon: Nishant Anand

The AAP released its four list after the alliance talks with Congress yielded no results. Notably, the statements were made from both sides that they were negotiating for a united contest in the Haryana assembly polls. However, AAP and Congress failed to reach a consensus on seat sharing. Reportedly, AAP was demanding ten seats in a 90-seat assembly, but the Congress denied its demand, parting ways for isolated struggle in the elections. The AAP later announced that it would contest all the 90 seats. As AAP has announced candidates for 61 seats, the candidate announcement is only left for 29 seats.  

