AAP releases fourth list of 21 candidates for Haryana Assembly polls, fields Joga Singh against CM Saini

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday released the fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. The new list contains the names of 21 candidates. AAP has fielded Joga Singh from Ladwa against CM Nayab Singh Saini. Moreover, the party has given tickets to wrestler Kavita Dalal against Congress candidate and Olympian Vinesh Phogat.

On Monday, the AAP released their first list of 20 candidates and two other lists of 9 and 11 candidates. With the latest list, AAP has announced candidates for 61 seats, out of 90-seat assembly.

List of candidates

Ambala Cantonment: Raj Kaur Gill Yamunanagar: Lalit Tyagi Ladwa: Joga Singh Kaithal: Satbir Goyat Karnal: Sunil Bindal Panipat Rural: Sukhbir Malik Ganaur: Saroj Bala Rathi Sonipat: Devender Gautam Gohana: Shiv Kumar Rangeela Baroda: Sandeep Malik Julana: Kavita Dalal Safidon: Nisha Deshwal Tohana: Sukhwinder Singh Gill Kalanwali: Jasdev Nika Sirsa: Sham Mehta Uklana: Narender Uklana Narnaund: Rajiv Pali Hansi: Rajender Sorkhi Hisar: Sanjay Satrodia Badli: Happy Lohchab Gurgaon: Nishant Anand

The AAP released its four list after the alliance talks with Congress yielded no results. Notably, the statements were made from both sides that they were negotiating for a united contest in the Haryana assembly polls. However, AAP and Congress failed to reach a consensus on seat sharing. Reportedly, AAP was demanding ten seats in a 90-seat assembly, but the Congress denied its demand, parting ways for isolated struggle in the elections. The AAP later announced that it would contest all the 90 seats. As AAP has announced candidates for 61 seats, the candidate announcement is only left for 29 seats.