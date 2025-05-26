PM Modi to hold roadshow in Ahmedabad today: Check roads to avoid, alternate routes here Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from May 26, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a series of development projects worth over Rs 82,950 crore across Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Ahmedabad on Monday evening (May 26), following the success of Operation Sindoor. The road show will begin at 6:30 pm and will be carried out from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Indira Bridge. As per the DCP Traffic Ahmedabad (East Zone), more than 50,000 people will participate in PM Modi's roadshow.

PM Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Gujarat starting today, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a range of development projects worth over Rs 82,950 crore.

Ahmedabad Police issue traffic advisory

In light of security concerns, cultural events, large public gatherings, and VVIP movements during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Gujarat, the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner has issued an advisory imposing traffic restrictions and diversions across the city. The Traffic Police have requested people to avoid the route from Duffnala to Airport Circle to Indira Bridge from 3 pm. "For those who have a flight, if they face any problems on the road, they can show their tickets to the traffic officer to take the route," the DCP Traffic Ahmedabad (East Zone) said.

According to the advisory issued by the Ahmedabad Traffic Police, the traffic restrictions and diversions will remain in effect between 4 pm and 9 pm.

Check roads to avoid and alternate routes

As per the advisory, the route from Ahmedabad Airport to Airport Circle to Indira Bridge Circle to Mother Dairy to Apollo Circle will be closed for all vehicle movement.

Vehicles heading from Indira Bridge towards Gandhinagar should take the Nobel Nagar T-junction, proceed to Nana Chiloda Crossroads, Karai Crossroads and then continue towards Apollo Circle.

Those traveling from Indira Bridge to Dafnala can reroute via Nobel Nagar T-junction, Rajavir Circle, move towards Naroda Patiya, Memco Crossroads, Rameshwar Crossroads, FSL Crossroads, and then proceed to Dafnala Crossroads.

For commuters traveling from Apollo Circle to Indira Bridge and Naroda, should turn towards Karai Crossroads, go to Nana Chiloda, and then proceed to Naroda.

Vehicles going from Apollo Circle to Shahibaug can divert towards Tapovan Circle, head to Prabodhraval Circle, and then continue to Subhash Bridge Circle to reach their destination.

The route from Dafnala Crossroads to Airport Circle to Indira Bridge Circle to Bhadreshwar Y Junction will be closed for all vehicle movement.

From Dafnala Crossroads, take the path via Subhash Bridge → Subhash Bridge Circle → Prabodh Rawal Circle → Chimanbhai Patel Bridge → Visat Circle → Tapovan Circle to reach Gandhinagar.

Alternatively, take Dafnala Crossroads → Ghevar Circle → FSL Crossroads → Rameshwar Crossroads → Memco Crossroads → Naroda Patiya → Galaxy Crossroads → Sutarna Karkhana Crossroads, and continue straight to Nana Chiloda Circle.

