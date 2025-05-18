Amit Shah leads 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ahmedabad to mark Operation Sindoor's success, salutes Armed Forces | Video Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Sanand, Ahmedabad, on Sunday to commemorate the success of Operation Sindoor, a military campaign launched against terrorists in Pakistan, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Ahmedabad :

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday led a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Sanand, Ahmedabad, to commemorate the success of Operation Sindoor, a swift and decisive military campaign launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. The march, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), drew hundreds of supporters, including local MLAs, BJP leaders, and residents, who walked from Nal Sarovar Chowkdi to Maharana Pratap Chowk, chanting patriotic slogans and paying tributes to the bravery of the armed forces.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said, "The echoes of Operation Sindoor have reached every corner of the world. The Indian armed forces, backed by the unwavering resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and precise intelligence, struck hard at Pakistan, shattering its claims of harboring no terrorists." He emphasised that the operation, which targeted key terror infrastructure in Pakistan, including nine strategic sites, has exposed the nexus between the Pakistani state and terrorist groups.

Shah also highlighted the symbolic significance of the operation's name, saying, "The terrorists who shed innocent blood in Pahalgam have been wiped out, and the vermilion on the foreheads of India's mothers has been avenged." He warned that the focus would now shift to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the complete dismantling of terror networks in the region.

Referring to Pakistan's reliance on foreign defense systems, Shah claimed that the Chinese-made systems had failed to protect its military bases, while India's BrahMos missiles dominated the battlefield. "Pakistan's defense systems, taken on loan from China, crumbled under the might of our forces," he said, adding that the operation would be remembered as a defining moment in India's counterterrorism history.

'Green Gandhinagar Mission': Amit Shah's call for youth to join environment efforts

Shah also used the occasion to push for environmental conservation, urging the youth to plant trees under the 'Ek Pad, Maan Ke Naam' (One Tree in Mother's Name) campaign. He appealed to citizens to contribute to the ongoing Green Gandhinagar Mission, which aims to plant millions of trees across Gujarat to combat climate change. "I call upon every young Indian to plant a tree in memory of their mother, repaying the debt to Mother Earth," he said.

The Union Home Minister is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, during which he is expected to launch multiple development projects and meet with local leaders. The visit comes as the BJP steps up its outreach ahead of the 2025 state elections, looking to consolidate its support base amid rising political competition.