PM Modi to flag off two new trains, including Vande Bharat, from Dahod on Monday | Know routes, details Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two new trains from Dahod, Gujarat, on Monday via video conferencing. The new trains are expected to enhance regional connectivity, benefiting both pilgrims and daily commuters.

Ahmedabad :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two new trains, including a Vande Bharat Express, via video conferencing from Dahod during his visit to Gujarat on Monday, officials said. According to Dilip Kumar, Executive Director (Information & Publicity), Railway Board, the new services include the Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express and the Valsad-Dahod Express.

Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express

The first train, the Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express, will connect Sabarmati station to Veraval near the famous Somnath temple. It will operate six days a week, excluding Thursdays.

The train will have eight coaches and is expected to greatly benefit pilgrims and tourists travelling to Somnath, one of Gujarat’s most prominent pilgrimage destinations.

Valsad-Dahod Express

The second train is the Valsad-Dahod Express, which will run daily between Valsad and Dahod. It will have 17 coaches and cover a distance of 346 km, departing from Valsad at 5:50 AM. Train no. 19011 will run from Valsad to Dahod, while train no. 19012 will operate in the reverse direction.

12 station stops on the route

The Valsad-Dahod-Express will halt at 12 stations along the route:

Bilimora Junction, Navsari, Surat, Ankleshwar Junction, Bharuch Junction, Miyagam Karjan, Vadodara Junction, Samlaya Junction, Derol, Godhra Junction, Piplod Junction, and Limkheda. It will operate on all days of the week.

The launch of these trains aims to improve regional connectivity and promote both tourism and daily commuting in Gujarat.

PM Modi to launch projects worth over Rs 77,000 crore in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch projects worth over Rs 77,400 crore in Gujarat during the two-day visit to his home state that begins from Monday. According to a statement, Modi will inaugurate an L locomotive manufacturing plant and flag off an electric locomotive from Dahod on Monday. He will then travel to Bhuj and launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore. He will address gatherings at both places.

(With inputs from PTI)