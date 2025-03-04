PM Modi plays, feeds lion cubs at Anant Ambani's Vantara animal shelter | Watch video PM Modi at Vantara: The Prime Minister was seen spending time with different animal species that have been rehabilitated at Vantara.

PM Modi at Vantara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited and inaugurated Vantara, an animal rescue, conservation and rehabilitation centre located in the Jamnagar district of Gujarat. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, their son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant were also present at the inauguration.

During his visit, PM Modi explored various facilities at the centre and closely interacted with various animals that have been rehabilitated there. He also checked the wildlife hospital at Vantara and saw the veterinary facilities, which are equipped with MRI, CT scans, and ICUs, among others.

Watch video here:

In a video, the Prime Minister was seen engaging closely with various animal species that have been rehabilitated there.

The video, shared on PM Modi's official YouTube handle, shows him playing with and feeding several species, including Asiatic Lion cubs, a White Lion cub, the rare and endangered Clouded Leopard cub, and a Caracal cub, among others.

About Vantara

Vantara, spanning 3,000 acres within the Reliance Jamnagar refinery complex, serves as a rescue centre committed to the well-being of captive elephants and wildlife. It offers sanctuary, rehabilitation, and medical care to animals rescued from abuse and exploitation.

The centre also empowers local communities by offering sustainable livelihood opportunities and training in humane animal care practices.

The center is home to over 2,000 animals across 43 species, supported by cutting-edge facilities such as advanced veterinary equipment, spacious enclosures mimicking natural habitats, and an expert team of over 2,100 staff, as per the facility's website. Vantara not only promotes animal welfare but also aims to educate visitors on conservation efforts and the importance of biodiversity.

