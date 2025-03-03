PM Modi goes on lion safari at Gir Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat on World Wildlife Day World Wildlife Day: The PM went on the lion safari with some ministers and senior forest department officials accompanying him.

World Wildlife Day: On the occasion of World Wildlife Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a lion safari at the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary in the Junagadh district of Gujarat on Monday morning during a three-day visit to his home state.

PM Modi stayed overnight at Sinh Sadan, a forest guest house managed by the state forest department, in Sasan after arriving from Somnath, where he offered prayers at the Lord Shiva temple, the first among the 12 Jyotirlingas, on Sunday evening. On Monday morning, the Prime Minister embarked on the lion safari from Sinh Sadan, accompanied by some ministers and senior forest department officials.

PM Modi on World Wildlife Day

PM Modi also reiterated the commitment to protect and preserve the incredible biodiversity of the planet. In an X post, the Prime Minister said, "Today, on #WorldWildlifeDay, let's reiterate our commitment to protect and preserve the incredible biodiversity of our planet. Every species plays a vital role—let's safeguard their future for generations to come! We also take pride in India’s contributions towards preserving and protecting wildlife."

On December 20, 2013, the 68th session of the United Nations General Assembly decided to proclaim March 3 as World Wildlife Day to celebrate and raise awareness about the world's wild fauna and flora.

PM Modi to chair meeting of National Board for Wildlife

At Sasan Gir, the headquarters of the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, the prime minister will also chair the seventh meeting of the National Board for Wildlife.

The NBWL has 47 members, including the Chief of Army Staff, members from different states, representatives from NGOs working in this field, chief wildlife wardens and secretaries from various states. After the meeting, Modi will also interact with some women forest staffers at Sasan.

Rs 2,900 crore for Project Lion

The central government has sanctioned over Rs 2,900 crore for Project Lion, aimed at conserving Asiatic lions, whose only natural habitat is Gujarat, according to an official release. Currently, Asiatic lions are spread across nearly 30,000 square kilometres in 53 talukas across 9 districts of Gujarat.

As part of the national project, a National Referral Centre for Wildlife** is being established on **20.24 hectares** of land at New Pipalya in the Junagadh district.

Additionally, a high-tech monitoring centre for wildlife tracking and a state-of-the-art hospital have been set up in Sasan to enhance conservation efforts.

On Sunday, PM Modi also visited Vantara, an animal rescue, conservation, and rehabilitation centre at the Reliance Jamnagar refinery complex, which provides sanctuary, rehabilitation, and medical care** to animals rescued from abuse and exploitation.

