Gujarat: Five labourers killed in tragic accident at Mehsana construction site

In a tragic incident in Mehsana, Gujarat, five labourers lost their lives after soil caved in at a construction site near Kadi. Rescue efforts are underway as more workers are feared trapped.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Mehsana Updated on: October 12, 2024 14:56 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE

In a tragic incident near Kadi town in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, five labourers were killed when soil caved in at a construction site on Saturday. The accident occurred while the workers were digging a pit for an underground tank in Jasalpur village, about 37 km from the district headquarters.

Rescue operations underway

According to Inspector Prahaladsinh Vaghela of Kadi police station, the collapse buried several workers. “Five bodies have been recovered, and three to four other labourers are feared trapped. Rescue operations are ongoing,” Vaghela said.

Authorities are working to ensure the safe recovery of any additional workers still buried under the debris.

