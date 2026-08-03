BJP's winning streak continues in Gujarat's Manjalpur as Satendrabhai Patel wins bypoll

Vadodara:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has retained its dominance in Gujarat's Manjalpur Assembly constituency, with party candidate Satendrabhai Patel (Satish Patel) winning the bypoll by a margin of 30,630 votes over his Congress rival Bhikhabhai Rabari. The 20-round counting saw Satendrabhai bagging 55481 votes, while his Congress rival Bhikhabhai amassed 24851 votes. NOTA received only 2247 votes as BJP registered a landslide win to keep the assembly seat in their own grasp.

Who got how many votes?

After the completion of the 20th round of counting,

Satendrabhai Patel (BJP): 55481 votes

Bhikhabhai Rabari (Congress): 24851 votes

37.5% voter turnout was recorded

The counting of votes for the Manjalpur Assembly by-election in Vadodara district began at 8 am on Monday amid tight security arrangements. The BJP had fielded former Vadodara Municipal Corporation councillor Satish Govindbhai Patel, while the Congress nominated its Gujarat vice-president and former minister Bhikhabhai Rabari.

A total of 2.19 lakh voters, including 1,11,645 men, 1,07,847 women, and two third-gender voters, were eligible to cast their votes. Polling was held across 260 polling stations spread over 62 locations.

The polling was held on July 30. Polling was conducted peacefully from 7 AM to 6 PM without any untoward incident, the Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a release. However, the bypoll witnessed a low voter turnout of 37.5 per cent, significantly lower than the 60.15 per cent turnout recorded in the constituency during the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections.

Why was the bypoll necessitated?

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of senior BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Yogesh Patel on June 2 after a prolonged illness. Yogesh Patel, an eight-term BJP legislator, represented the Raopura assembly constituency in Vadodara five times between 1990 and 2007 before shifting to the newly created Manjalpur seat after delimitation. He won the Manjalpur seat in 2012, 2017 and 2022, completing eight consecutive victories in the Gujarat assembly over a span of 36 years.

The outcome of the Manjalpur assembly bypoll won't have any bearing on the BJP's strength; however, it remains interesting to watch how Congress puts up a fight in the saffron stronghold in Vadodara city.

The BJP currently has 161 MLAs in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, followed by Congress with 12, AAP with five, two Independents and a Samajwadi Party legislator.

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