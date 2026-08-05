Gujarat imposes statewide ban on analogue paneer, cheese and butter after food safety crackdown

Ahmedabad :

The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced a state-wide ban on the production, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of unstandardised analogue paneer, cheese and butter, citing concerns over public health, consumer protection and the interests of the state's dairy industry. The decision was announced by the Health and Family Welfare Department under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after food safety authorities found substandard analogue dairy products during inspections and laboratory testing conducted across Gujarat.

Officials have also warned that any individual or food business operator found violating the ban will face legal action under the law. Notably, the move came on the same day that the neighbouring Maharashtra government also prohibited the sale of analogue paneer.

What is analogue paneer and why has it been banned?

Analogue paneer is a non-dairy alternative to traditional paneer. Instead of being made from milk, it is manufactured using vegetable oils, starches, emulsifiers and other additives. Since it is significantly cheaper to produce than conventional paneer, it is often sold at lower prices. However, it generally contains less protein and does not offer the same nutritional value as milk-based paneer. According to the Gujarat government, many consumers purchase paneer assuming it is prepared from pure milk. However, inspections revealed that products resembling paneer were being manufactured using non-dairy ingredients and marketed in a manner that could mislead buyers. The government said such practices not only deceive consumers but also negatively impact genuine dairy producers who rely on milk-based production.

Health Minister says product is 'not even fit for consumption'

Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the state's Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) had been conducting raids against analogue paneer and similar food products for the past four months.

"It was found that analogue paneer is not even fit for consumption and is not a nutritious food. Therefore, from today, Gujarat is imposing a complete ban on its sale, production and transportation," Pansheriya told reporters. He reiterated that strict action would be taken against anyone violating the ban under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Food safety inspections triggered the crackdown

The Health and Family Welfare Department said the state's Food and Drugs Control Administration detected unstandardised analogue paneer and related products during statewide sampling drives and laboratory analysis. "Taking serious note of the situation, and in the interest of public health and consumers, the government has decided to prohibit the production, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of unstandardised analogue paneer, cheese and butter throughout the state," the department said. The government clarified that the decision is preventive in nature and is aimed at stopping the sale of non-dairy products that resemble genuine milk-based items, thereby preventing consumers from being misled.

Govt highlights Gujarat's dairy ecosystem

The Gujarat government underlined that the state is India's leading dairy producer and is home to lakhs of milk producers who contribute to the supply of authentic milk and dairy products. Officials said protecting consumers from misleading food products is equally important for safeguarding the livelihoods of genuine dairy farmers and manufacturers. The department has appealed to manufacturers, wholesalers, traders, hotels, restaurants, caterers and all food business operators to ensure they use and sell only genuine paneer and comply with food safety regulations.

(With inputs from PTI)

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