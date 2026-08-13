PSG lift back-to-back UEFA Super Cups as Desire Doue's late strike helps Paris beat Aston Villa

Salzburg, Austria:

Paris Saint-Germain began their 2026/27 season with another European trophy as they beat Aston Villa 2-1 in a fiercely contested UEFA Super Cup encounter at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg. Desire Doue delivered the decisive moment for the European champions, breaking behind the Villa defence before restoring PSG’s advantage. The 21-year-old’s finish ultimately settled a match in which Aston Villa repeatedly threatened to overturn the result.

PSG had moved ahead in the 20th minute through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The forward cut in from the left before producing a finish that left goalkeeper Marco Bizot wrong-footed and gave Luis Enrique’s team control of the contest.

Villa responded through 17-year-old Brian Madjo, who marked his professional debut with a landmark goal. The teenager shrugged off Willian Pacho before volleying past the PSG goalkeeper to level the score. The strike also made Madjo the youngest player to score in the history of the Super Cup.

Aston Villa youngsters impress

Madjo continued to pose a threat after his equaliser, with three further opportunities finishing narrowly wide. His performance was part of a broader display from Villa’s younger players, who were handed greater responsibility with Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa and Emiliano Martinez unavailable following their extended post-World Cup breaks.

19-year-old George Hemmings also showed his quality against PSG’s star-studded side. After Doue restored PSG’s lead, Hemmings almost produced an immediate response, but Matvey Safonov intervened with an important save. Villa continued to compete until the final stages but could not find another equaliser. PSG therefore secured the trophy and carried European silverware into the new campaign, while Villa were left to reflect on a performance that pushed the reigning continental champions to the limit.

The result also revived memories of the teams’ previous meeting in the Champions League in 2025, when they were involved in a nine-goal thriller.

Despite the defeat, Villa manager Unai Emery praised his players for their response and competitiveness throughout the match. “With a loss, you can never feel happy but how we compete, how the players respond on the field for 90 minutes. And our chances to score, we must feel really very proud of what we have done today,” Emery said.

Also Read:

Tiger Shroff pulls out of Durand Cup 2026, reveals reason | WATCH