Heavy rainfall or seismic activity? Mysterious waves in well in Gujarat's Morbi leave people puzzled

Morbi (Gujarat):

A well in Gujarat's Morbi district has caught everyone's attention after it generated unexplained waves and ripples, which left the people confused and amazed at the same time. The 18-foot-deep well is located in the Veerparda village of the Morbi taluka.

Several videos have also gone viral on social media that showed the mysterious phenomenon that has been taking place for the past five days, attracting villagers, passerby and people travelling along the highway, and leaving everyone puzzled.

Earlier, people thought that undetected seismic activity was causing the waves and ripples in the well, but geologists have rejected that. They said officials at the Institute of Seismological Research in Gandhinagar were also contacted, who ruled out an active fault line in the area.

According to them, the groundwater getting recharged due to continuous heavy rainfall is causing this.

"This is not a seismic activity," district geologist JS Vadher said, as reported by news agency PTI. "Prima facie, it appears that following heavy upstream rainfall, groundwater is recharging and air trapped in the pore spaces of rocks is being released, causing the disturbance in the well."

No need to panic

Officials have also said people do not need to panic and urged them to avoid believing the rumours, but added that a team from Gandhinagar will soon visit the area and conduct a probe.

"The District geology team visited there and stated that the movement (in the well) was due to the air trap below the water. People should stay away from any rumours or reports spreading fear," news agency ANI quoted District Collector Swapnil Khare as saying.

People puzzled but amazed

Meanwhile, the unusual phenomenon has left the people amazed, with the well becoming a point of attraction for the people. The well was constructed three months ago, but the phenomenon was witnessed on August 2, said Pranjivan Sadariya, who is the owner of the farm where the well is located.

Another resident of the village said people thought the phenomenon was caused due to a supernatural activity or sesmic activity but officials have dismissed that possibility. He said they are all amazed but officials have urged them not to panic or spread rumours.

"People suspected supernatural activity or seismic activity. However, the collector office stated that it was not the case, and there was a scientific reason behind it. If it was the wind, then water in the wells should also be moving," ANI quoted a resident of Veerparda village as saying.

ALSO READ:

Gujarat imposes statewide ban on analogue paneer, cheese and butter after food safety crackdown