Gujarat hikes dearness allowance by 4 per cent, to be effective from January 1, 2024

Gujarat: In a welcome for the state government employees, Gujarat has announced a four per cent hike in dearness allowance based on central rates. The decision will be effective from January 1, 2024 for those employees who are covered under the seventh pay commission. This will benefit 4.71 lakh karma yogis and approximately 4.73 lakh retired employees or pensioners.

"Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel has made a significant decision for the welfare of state government employees, announcing a 4 per cent increase in dearness allowance based on central rates effective from January 1, 2024, for those covered under the Seventh Pay Commission," the CMO informed.

This dearness allowance increase will benefit 4.71 lakh Karma Yogis and approximately 4.73 lakh retired employees, i.e., pensioners. The arrears of dearness allowance for the six months from January 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024, will be disbursed in three instalments along with the salary. The state government will disburse a total of Rs 1129.51 crore to settle these arrears for the employees, officials informed.

The Gujarat government informed that the arrear amount from January to June 2024 will be released in three instalments.

As per the information, the difference in amount between January 2024 and February 2024 will be included in July salary, the March and April difference in August salary and May and June difference in September salary.

