Bullet train project: Construction at Surat train station progresses swiftly, watch new video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.

Bullet train project: The construction of India's first bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is moving forward with ace speed. The construction work at various stations that will fall on the route are underway simultaneously including India's diamond and textile hub Surat.

As the project progress is advancing with each passing day, the Railway Ministry has shared an update on the construction work at the Surat bullet train station. Taking to social media platform X, the ministry has shared a video showing the advancement of work. Take a look.

Not just for railways, but the bullet train project is also adding up advance infrastructure in the city.

The Indian Railways has already announced that the first phase of the bullet train project between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat will be operationalised by 2026.

Recently, the construction of a bridge over the Dhadhar river in Gujarat's Vadodara district has been completed, taking the dream of running the country's first bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad closer to fruition.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) said the 120-meter bridge consists of three full-span girders of 40 meters each and several circular piers of height between 16 to 20 meters and a diameter of 4 metres and 5 metres.

The bridge is between Bharuch and Vadodara.

"There are 24 river bridges on the Bullet Train corridor of which 20 are in Gujarat and four are in Maharashtra," according to a press statement.

It said, "The construction of seven river bridges has already been completed. These rivers are Par, Puma, Mindhola, Ambika, Auranga, Venganiya and Mohar."

Govt to conduct feasibility studies for bullet train corridors in north, south, east, says President Murmu

The government has decided to conduct feasibility studies for bullet train corridors in the country's north, south and east, President Droupadi Murmu said in her address to the joint session of the parliament on Thursday.

Highlighting infrastructure development in the country, which according to her, has emerged as the new face of a changing India, Murmu said, "My Government has decided to conduct feasibility studies for bullet train corridors in the North, South and East of the country."

In her speech, she also mentioned the ongoing high-speed rail project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai in the western part of the country.

"Work on the High-Speed Rail Ecosystem between Ahmedabad and Mumbai is also progressing at a rapid pace," Murmu said.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited, which is constructing the project, has announced the projected completion of its first phase between Surat and Bilimora by August 2026.

Speaking on the government's efforts to make India's public transport system one of the best in the world, she said, "In 10 years, Metro has reached 21 cities. Work is going on in many schemes such as Vande Metro."

ALSO READ | Smart City Mission: Railways to develop circulation area at new train station in Thane