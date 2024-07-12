Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Gujarat: Four die, two injured as bus collides with truck in Patan district.

Gujarat news: At least four persons were killed at the scene and two injured after a state transport bus and a truck collided in Gujarat’s Patan district in the early hours today (July 12), police said.

The accident took place around 2:00 am near the Khari bridge of Radhanpur town, said Ravindra Patel, Patan district superintendent of police. While the bus, carrying some passengers, was headed towards Kutch from Anand, the truck was coming from the opposite direction, said the SP.

“The road on which the accident took place is narrow. Those who died in the collision included the driver and conductor of the bus and the driver and cleaner of the truck. Two (bus) passengers who sustained minor injuries were referred to a hospital in Patan,” he said.

The driver and cleaner of the truck were yet to be identified, while police gave the names of the other two deceased as Kanuji and Lalabhai Thakor.

More details are awaited in this regard.

