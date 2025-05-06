Gujarat: 14 killed in thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rain, IMD issues weather warning At least 14 people have died in Gujarat due to thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rainfall, with IMD warning of continued adverse weather conditions and further damage.

Ahmedabad :

In a devastating turn of events, at least 14 people have lost their lives due to thunderstorms, lightning strikes, and heavy rainfall across different regions of Gujarat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings for continued adverse weather conditions as strong winds and rainfall persist in the state.

According to reports from PTI, the state has been experiencing turbulent weather, resulting in numerous incidents that led to tragic deaths. On Tuesday, authorities provided details of the damage caused by the storm, which included fallen trees, damaged electrical poles, and collapsed buildings. Gujarat is still witnessing strong winds and intermittent rainfall, with officials stating that the full extent of the damage can only be assessed once the weather stabilises.

The IMD has forecasted that heavy rainfall and winds at speeds of 50-60 km/h will continue across various parts of Gujarat until May 7, 2025. The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) reported that 168 out of the state's 253 talukas witnessed unseasonal rainfall on Monday. The districts of Kheda, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, and Vadodara recorded rainfall of 25 to 40 mm.

13 people killed in rain-related incidents

The majority of the fatalities occurred due to rain-related incidents on Monday. The SEOC confirmed that 13 people died in districts including Ahmedabad, Anand, Kheda, Dahod, Aravalli, and Vadodara due to various weather-related accidents. Additionally, one person lost their life due to lightning in the Viramgam area of Ahmedabad on Sunday. In some areas, strong winds caused trees, hoardings, and power poles to fall, while several houses collapsed, injuring many others.

According to the SEOC, Kheda district reported the highest number of casualties with four deaths, followed by Vadodara with three. Other casualties were reported in Ahmedabad, Dahod, and Aravalli, where two deaths occurred in each district, and one fatality was recorded in Anand. In terms of cause, four deaths were due to fallen trees, two from hoardings falling, two from electrocution, three from lightning strikes, and three others from house collapses.

Fires and structural damage

In Dahod district’s Limkheda region, strong winds contributed to a fire that spread rapidly, destroying dozens of huts. The SEOC has warned that such fires and other weather-related incidents could continue in the coming days, further exacerbating the damage.

The IMD has predicted more heavy rainfall in districts including Banaskantha, Kutch, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, and Anand in the next three days. The rain is expected to bring a drop in daytime temperatures, with a decline of three to five degrees Celsius anticipated in certain regions.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, and rescue operations are underway in the affected areas. With more weather-related challenges expected in the coming days, the government has urged residents to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

(PTI inputs)