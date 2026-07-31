Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens strong in India; how much did Tom Holland's film earn on Day 1?

New Delhi:

Tom Holland and Zendaya's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which hit Indian theatres on July 30, has opened to a strong response from audiences and critics. The latest Marvel film has managed to post a double-digit opening on its first day at the box office. However, the superhero film faced competition from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan and other releases.

Let's take a look at how much Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned in India on Day 1 and how its competitors are performing at the box office.

How much did Spider-Man: Brand New Day earn on its Day 1 in India?

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the fourth instalment in Tom Holland's Spider-Man film series, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, earned Rs 60.60 crore across 17,250 shows in India. The film recorded an overall English occupancy of 56.58%, with the highest occupancy of 65.11% recorded during the night shows, followed by 58.78% in the evening, 51.22% in the afternoon and 51.22% in the morning.

Moreover, the superhero film has grossed Rs 72.44 crore in India. While the Tom Holland-starrer had an early release in India on July 30, it is set to hit theatres worldwide on Friday, July 31. The film also stars Jacob Batalon and Sadie Sink in key roles.

India TV gave the film 3 stars in its review. An excerpt from the review reads, "The film has spectacle, but its biggest strength lies in its emotional core. It is about grief, identity and learning to live with loss rather than running away from it. There are flaws. The pacing wobbles at times, and a few storylines could have used more attention. Nonetheless, is Spider-Man: Brand New Day the best Spider-Man film the world has seen? No. But is it a good film and worth your time? Definitely."

The Odyssey box office collection Day 14

Christopher Nolan's Greek mythology epic The Odyssey completed its 14-day run in theatres on Thursday, July 30. The film features an ensemble cast, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway and others. According to Sacnilk, it opened to Rs 17.40 crore in India on Day 1 and earned Rs 90.30 crore in its first week.

The Hollywood film witnessed a drop in collections on Day 14 amid competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. On Thursday, it minted Rs 2.75 crore across 1,304 shows, taking its total India collection to Rs 135.25 crore.

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 8

Thalapathy Vijay's Tamil action thriller Jana Nayagan crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in India within eight days of its release. Directed by H Vinoth, the film also marks Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay's final film before he fully transitions into politics. The film was released in theatres on July 23 after a seven-month delay. It was initially scheduled to hit the big screen on January 9, 2026.

The film, which managed to earn in double digits for five consecutive days, witnessed a dip in its collections on Day 6. On Day 8, Jana Nayagan earned Rs 3.98 crore across 5,496 shows. With this, the film’s total collection in India stands at Rs 153.48 crore.

Also Read:

Spider-Man Brand New Day Movie Review: Tom Holland's Peter Parker's darkest chapter is sincere but overstretched