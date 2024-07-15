Gujarat Health Minister urges people to maintain precautions amid 'chandipura' virus cases

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Monday (July 15) appealed to the people not to panic and to take necessary precautions over the suspected infection of the Chandipura virus in the state.

In a video statement released, he urged the public to seek medical attention immediately if symptoms of the virus persist.

"There is no need to be afraid of Chandipura disease, but maintain precaution," the health minister said while also emphasizing on the state government's effort of conducting intensive screening in the affected area to control the spread of the virus.

Significantly, it is pertinent to note that, fifty teams have been constituted by the state government to ungergo the dusting activity at the places affected. A mass level appeals have been made to farmers to use insecticides and pesticides to kill mosquitoes. Moreover, the government also urged the parents to made their kids wear full-sleeved clothes to prevent mosquito bites as the virus is primarily affecting children in India, causing encephalitis with rapid onset of fever, seizures, and altered consciousness.

CHPV continues to wreak havoc

Significantly, the statement by the health minister came as Chandipura vesiculovirus (CHPV), commonly known as the Chandipura virus, continued to wreak havoc in the state, with the death count due to the virus now reportedly reaching six.

The virus, which orginally transmitted by vectors like mosquitoes, ticks, and sandflies, and leads to acute encephalitis or inflammation of the brain have taken several other under its clutches earlier also.

