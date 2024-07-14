Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL What is Chandipura vesiculovirus? Know causes, symptoms, treatment and prevention of this viral disease

In Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district, four children have died and two others are under treatment for suspected infection of Chandipura virus, which causes encephalitis. The two children are being treated at the civil hospital at Himmatnagar in the district.

What is Chandipura Vesiculovirus? Chandipura Vesiculovirus, often referred to as Chandipura virus (CHPV), is a member of the Rhabdoviridae family. First identified in 1965 in the Chandipura district of Maharashtra, India, this virus is primarily known for causing acute encephalitis, a severe brain inflammation, especially in children.

Here's all you need to know about this viral infectious disease:

Causes of Chandipura Vesiculovirus

The Chandipura virus is primarily transmitted through the bite of sandflies, specifically those belonging to the genus Phlebotomus. The infection spreads when these infected sandflies bite humans, injecting the virus into their bloodstream. Other possible modes of transmission, though less common, include contact with bodily fluids from an infected person or animal.

Symptoms of Chandipura Vesiculovirus

The symptoms of Chandipura virus infection typically appear suddenly and can escalate quickly. Common symptoms include:

High Fever: A rapid onset of high temperature.

Headache: Intense and persistent headaches.

Vomiting: Frequent vomiting, often leading to dehydration.

Seizures: Sudden, uncontrolled electrical disturbances in the brain.

Altered Mental Status: Confusion, disorientation, and behavioural changes.

Coma: In severe cases, patients may fall into a coma.

The infection primarily affects children and can progress rapidly, making early detection and treatment crucial.

Treatment of Chandipura Vesiculovirus

Currently, there is no specific antiviral treatment for Chandipura virus infection. The management of the disease focuses on symptomatic relief and supportive care. Treatment options include:

Hospitalisation: Immediate medical attention in a hospital setting is often necessary.

Rehydration: Intravenous fluids to prevent dehydration caused by vomiting and fever.

Antipyretics: Medications to reduce fever.

Anticonvulsants: Drugs to control seizures.

Intensive Care: In severe cases, patients may require intensive care support to manage complications.

Prevention of Chandipura Vesiculovirus

Preventing Chandipura virus infection primarily involves controlling the sandfly population and protecting individuals from bites. Key preventive measures include:

Insect Repellents: Use insect repellents on exposed skin to ward off sandflies.

Protective Clothing: Wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants, especially in areas known to have sandflies.

Insecticide-Treated Nets: Sleeping under nets treated with insecticide to prevent sandfly bites during the night.

Environmental Control: Reducing sandfly breeding sites by eliminating stagnant water and maintaining cleanliness in living areas.

Public Health Education: Raising awareness about the disease and its transmission methods to encourage preventive practices.

Chandipura Vesiculovirus is a serious viral infection that can lead to acute encephalitis, particularly in children. While there is no specific treatment for the virus, early medical intervention and supportive care can significantly improve outcomes. Prevention through personal protective measures and environmental control remains the most effective strategy to combat this disease. Public health efforts focusing on education and sandfly control are essential in reducing the incidence of Chandipura virus infections.

