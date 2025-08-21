Ahmedabad school stabbing case: Accused student's chat with friend reveals chilling confession Ahmedabad school stabbing case: A Class 10 student of a school in Ahmedabad was stabbed to death by his junior after an altercation. The student was stabbed on Tuesday and died during treatment later at night.

Ahmedabad :

A Class 10 student at a private school in Ahmedabad was fatally stabbed by his junior after a dispute, triggering widespread protests and vandalism by parents and locals on Wednesday. During the initial probe, police uncovered a disturbing chat between the accused and his friend, where he admitted to the killing

Here's accused student's chat with his friend

Friend: Bhai, did you do something today?

Accused: Yes.

Friend: Did you stab someone?

Accused: Who told you?

Friend: Please call for a minute. Will talk over a call.

Accused: No, no.

Friend: No, don't talk about all this on chat.

Accused: I am with my brother. He doesn't know what happened today.

Accused: Who told you?

Friend: Your name came to my mind first. That's why I messaged you.

The friend explained that he had met a common acquaintance on the road who told him about it.

(Image Source : RPORTER)Accused student's chat with friend

Friend: He has died.

Accused: So what.

Friend: What actually happened?

Accused: Arrey, he (the victim) asked me, "Who are you and what will you do?" etc.

Friend: **** You can't stab someone to death for this. You could have just beaten him up, not killed him.

Accused: Let it be. Whatever happened has happened now.

Friend: Take care of yourself. Go underground for some time. Delete these chats.

Accused: Tell him (the common friend) that I killed him. He knows me, tell him right now

Accused: Ok.

(Image Source : REPORTER )Accused student's chat with friend

Ahmedabad school stabbing case

A Class 10 student was stabbed by another Class 8 student during an argument at Seventh-Day Adventist School in Ahmedabad.

The incident traces back to Tuesday, when a Class 8 student at the school allegedly attacked a tenth-grade student with a knife following an argument, leaving him critically injured. The victim succumbed to his injuries, triggering widespread outrage in the area.

Joint commissioner of police Jaipal Singh Rathore confirmed the incident and said that, "Two students entered into a quarrel and one of them stabbed the other. Police registered an FIR yesterday itself. The accused was detained. During treatment, the injured child died. So, his family, parents of other students, and the Sindhi community have gathered here. Police personnel are here in adequate numbers. Further investigation is being done...The deceased child hailed from the Sindhi community, and the main accused is from the Muslim community."

After the death of the student who was seriously injured in a knife attack, anger erupted in Maninagar East on Wednesday. Members of the Sindhi community, along with relatives of the deceased, gathered outside the Seventh-Day Adventist school and staged a massive protest. The agitated crowd also vandalised parts of the school building, creating tense and chaotic scenes on the premises.

