Man arrested for secretly filming women in Surat restaurant washroom; phone found hidden in vent A hidden camera was found in a restaurant’s bathroom in Surat. The accused identified as Surendra Rana, has been arrested, said the police.

Surat:

A woman from Surat found a mobile phone actively recording video inside the women’s restroom of a city restaurant. The incident was reported at Kay’s Charcoal, located in the Umra police station area. The accused has been arrested. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 4 Vijay Singh Gurjar, the incident took place on August 18, when a woman visiting the restaurant with her family noticed a suspicious mobile phone placed inside the ventilation grill of the washroom. "The phone was actively recording video," said DCP, as reported by the woman. The woman then immediately alerted the restaurant staff, who then contacted the local police

Accused identified through CCTV footage

According to the police, the team of officials reviewed the restaurant’s CCTV footage and questioned staff members. Leading to the identification of the suspect. The accused, identified as Surendra Rana, has been taken into police custody for further investigation. Two mobile phones were also recovered from him.

“The restaurant staff and people close to the suspect are being questioned. Further investigation is ongoing,” DCP Gurjar confirmed.