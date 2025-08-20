Ahmedabad: Class 10 student stabbed to death by junior; massive protest erupts at school | Video The victim’s family, along with members of the Sindhi community and other parents, gathered at the school, demanding strict action against the accused.

Ahmedabad :

A Class 10 student, who was stabbed by another student during an argument at a school in Ahmedabad, succumbed to his injuries, said police. The Class 8 student on Tuesday stabbed his senior at Seventh-Day Adventist School in Ahmedabad.

The incident traces back to Tuesday, when a Class 8 student at the school allegedly attacked a tenth-grade student with a knife following an argument, leaving him critically injured. The victim succumbed to his injuries, triggering widespread outrage in the area.

People protest at school | Video

After the death of the student who was seriously injured in a knife attack, anger erupted in Maninagar East. Members of the Sindhi community, along with relatives of the deceased, gathered outside the Seventh-Day Adventist school and staged a massive protest. The agitated crowd also vandalised parts of the school building, creating tense and chaotic scenes on the premises.

The mob entered the premises and attacked whoever they found. They vandalized school buses, cars, and two-wheelers parked nearby. Once, they even pulled an employee up by his collar, while the principal and other employees were also beaten up. The doors and windows of the school were broken, and heavy damage was done to the property. Seeing the situation going out of control, the police were immediately deployed on the spot.

The mob continued to beat the employees even in front of the police. The situation became so violent that when the police tried to rescue the employees, the mob kept beating them and also tried to overturn a police vehicle. Later, the mob blocked the road outside the school.

The local MLA of Maninagar, DCP Baldev Desai and ACP reached the school to handle the situation. Members of Bajrang Dal, VHP and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad also reached wearing saffron gamchhas and shouting slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'. More than 2,000 people had gathered outside the school shouting slogans against the police. Eventually, the police had to resort to lathicharge to bring the situation under control.

A woman who was protesting said, "Two of my daughters study in this school. This is not just today's incident. For the past two years, such incidents have been coming to light. I have complained twice. Boys speak indecent language on the school bus. Girls are shown the middle finger; they are also molested. Knives and mobile phones are found in bags."

A few days back, a boy was caught watching porn sites in the computer room. What is the administration doing?...I told the Administration to take action but they take it lightly and just call the parents, make the student apologise in writing and let them go," she added.

What did the police say?

Joint commissioner of police Jaipal Singh Rathore confirmed the incident and said that, "Two students entered into a quarrel and one of them stabbed the other. Police registered an FIR yesterday itself. The accused was detained. During treatment, the injured child died. So, his family, parents of other students, and the Sindhi community have gathered here. Police personnel are here in adequate numbers. Further investigation is being done...The deceased child hailed from the Sindhi community, and the main accused is from the Muslim community."

Meanwhile, DCP Crime Branch Sharad Singhal said people protested outside the school and vandalised here. He further said that the situation is stable right now and the last rites of the child will happen in the evening in the presence of the police.

"Two students entered into a quarrel yesterday. One of them stabbed the other; he died...People protested outside the school and vandalised here. Police reached here on time...The situation is stable right now. The last rites of the child will happen this evening. Police will be present there too," said Singhal.