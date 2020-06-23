Image Source : PATANJALI DIARY TWITTER Patanjali launches Coronil, first ayurvedic medicine for coronavirus

Patanjali Research Institue, Haridwar on Tuesday launched 'Coronil' the first-ever clinically trial approved ayurvedic medicine for curing coronavirus. It is the first medicine based on evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for corona contagion.

What is Coronil?

Coronil is the first evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for coronavirus contagion. The medicine has been developed in joint research by Patanjali Research Insitute, National Institue of Medical Science, Jaipur. Almost 500 scientists of the Patanjali worked tirelessly to find a cure for coronavirus.

Coronil is based on a clinically approved control study whose trial was tested on corona patients across India including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Meerut, and other cities.

Speaking of Coronil results, Swami Ramdev said that during the clinical trials, in just 3 days, 69 per cent patients who were infected by COVID-19 tested negative while in just 7 days, 100 per cent patients had recovered.

The clinical trials of the Coronil were conducted after approval from the Clinical Trials Registry- India (CTRI). It is the first Ayurvedic treatment for coronavirus.

During the clinical trial, 35 per cent corona patients who were not given Coronil, did not test negative.

Zero per cent death rate

Swami Ramdev informed that during the clinical trials of the Coronil, 0 per cent death rate was observed as 100 per cent patients recovered in just 7 days.

Speaking at the launch, Ramdev said Coronil in 3-7 days will not just control but will cure coronavirus. The medicine has been developed by Ayuvedic ingredients including Giloi, Ashwagandha, Tusli, and various other minerals and components.

How does Coronil work?

The 'Coronil kit' has three medicines including 2 in tablet form and one liquid. Coronil works on the respiratory system of the body as coronavirus affects the respiratory system due to which its patients lose the ability to breathe resulting in death.

The ayurvedic ingredients in the Coronil improve the body's internal immunity and fight other Corona symptoms including fever, cough, cold.

Coronil dosage?

The three medicines which comprise of Coronil are --- Andu Oil which has to be poured in nostrils (3-5 drops), two medicines in tablet form with 3 tablets for 3 times in a day for each of the two types of tablets.

Coronil price?

Coronil or 'Coronil Kit' has been priced at a cost of Rs 545.

Coronil availability?

Coronil will initially be available at Patanjali across the country stores within a week.

'Order me' app for ordering Coronil?

Swami Ramdev has informed that on next Monday (June 29), an app will be launched to order Coronil.

