Coronil, Swasari Vati: Patanjali launches Made in India ayurvedic medicine to cure COVID-19

Image Source : INDIA TV Coronil, Swasari Vati: Patanjali launches Made in India ayurvedic COVID-19 medicines

In a historic achievement, Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday launched first 'Made in India' Ayurvedic medicine for treating coronavirus or COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna launched the ayurvedic COVID-19 medicine at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar.

Coronil is made out of important Ayurvedic elements like--Ashwagandha, Giloy, and Tulsi. It is to be taken in the morning and evening and treats the patients in just 5 to 14 days. "We have had 100 percent recovery rate among the patients on whom we tried our remedies. I am confident that even if I contract coronavirus, I will recover from it within a matter of days," said Swami Ramdev on India TV called 'Corona Se Jung, Swami Ramdev Ke Sang.'

Proud launch of first and foremost evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for #corona contagion, #SWASARI_VATI, #CORONIL, is scheduled for tomorrow at 12 noon from #Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/K7uU38Kuzl — Acharya Balkrishna (@Ach_Balkrishna) June 22, 2020

During launch, Ramdev said,"Creating Coronil was a challenging task. It has more than 100 active compounds and is made from Giloy, Tulsi, and Ashwagandha." Swami Ramdev also announced a new app through which people will be able to order Coronil by sitting at home.

Acharya Balkrishna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Patanjali had claimed that an Ayurvedic medicine developed by Patanjali has been able to cure Covid-19 patients. He took to Twitter and said Patanjali is launching its Ayurvedic medicine ‘Swasari Vati and Coronil’ on Tuesday for coronavirus contagion.

"Proud launch of first and foremost evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for #corona contagion, #SWASARI_VATI, #CORONIL, is scheduled for tomorrow at 12 noon from #Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar," Acharya Balkrishna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Patanjali, tweeted on Monday.

Balkrishna added the medicine is the first and foremost evidence-based Ayurvedic medicine for coronavirus infection. Earlier this month, Acharya Balkrishna claimed that Ayurvedic medicine has been able to cure Covid-19 patients within 5-14 days.

"We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results," Balkrishna said as reported by ANI

"After taking our medicine, COVID patients recovered in 5-14 days and then tested negative. So, we can say the cure for COVID is possible through Ayurveda. We are performing controlled clinical trials only. In the next 4-5 days, evidence and data will be released by us," he added.

The Patanjali CEO further said that people should practice Yoga, and keep oneself healthy through proper diet to boost the immune system.

