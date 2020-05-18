West Bengal Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: Private offices even inside malls, salons, barber shops can function

Image Source : INDIA TV West Bengal government relased guidelines for lockdown 4.0 which will be in place till May 31.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday released fresh guidelines for the state for lockdown 4.0 which has been extended country-wide till May 31. At present there are 2,677 coronavirus positive cases in the state including 238 deaths while 959 people recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease. As new guidelines have been issued for the state, take a look at what's will open and what's not in West Bengal in the latest phase of lockdown.

West Bengal releases lockdown 4.0 guidelines | Key takeaways

Private offices, even those inside shopping malls, can work with up to 50% staff.

Inter-district buses will be allowed from May 21.

Auto-rickshaws can operate from May 27 with 2 people.

All the industries will be allowed to start their operations on in odd-even basis, with 50 per cent of its strength.

Public gatherings and prayer meetings are not allowed.

Beauty parlours and salons can open but all equipment must be sanitised.

The state government has allowed hawkers market to function on an odd-even basis and people are strictly advised to use gloves and masks.

Special care of sanitization is advised for the people and the vendors at the market.

Bengal government has divided state into 3 zones -- Affected, buffer, and clean, according to its vulnerability.

Government stated that a committee was formed to decide the criteria and implementations of social distancing in the state.

Announcing the guidelines, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "the Centre has asked us to impose curfew from 7 pm to 7 am. But we will anyway be in lockdown so I don’t want to impose the 'curfew' word on people. I urge everyone to follow norms. We will not implement any curfew. Lockdown will continue."

