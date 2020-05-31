Sunday, May 31, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Fyi News
  4. Unlock 1: 30 districts with over 70% COVID-19 cases less likely to see lockdown relaxations

Unlock 1: 30 districts with over 70% COVID-19 cases less likely to see lockdown relaxations

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday released new guidelines for states, UTs on Unlock 1.0 for phase-wised exit from the lockdown. Cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thane and several others are less likely to see relaxations.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 31, 2020 12:54 IST
Unlock 1, Lockdown 5.0, containment zones, lockdown exit, lockdown relaxations
Image Source : AP

Cities with containment zones are less likely to see lockdown relaxations in unlock phase 1.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday released new guidelines for states, UTs on Unlock 1.0 for phase-wised exit from the lockdown. In the new guidelines released yesterday, the government has allowed shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and various other services to reopen from June 8. However, the Home Ministry said that restrictions will continue to remain in areas falling under containment-buffer zones.

According to Niti Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant, 30 districts account for over 70 per cent of the total cases of which more than 15 districts have over 1,000 cases. Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Thane account for 52 per cent of cases. Here, hotspots need to be quickly identified with aggressive testing, contact tracing and timely treatment is a must."

Since the above-mentioned cities account for the maximum number of COVID-19 cases, these districts are less likely to see lockdown relaxations in Unlock phase 1.

ALSO READOver 5,100 coronavirus deaths in India, cases cross 1.82 lakh mark. Check state-wise list

ALSO READ | Unlock 1: Maharashtra issues guidelines for state govt employees; masks, daily thermal screening mandatory

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X