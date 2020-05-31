Unlock 1: 30 districts with over 70% COVID-19 cases less likely to see lockdown relaxations

Image Source : AP Cities with containment zones are less likely to see lockdown relaxations in unlock phase 1.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday released new guidelines for states, UTs on Unlock 1.0 for phase-wised exit from the lockdown. In the new guidelines released yesterday, the government has allowed shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and various other services to reopen from June 8. However, the Home Ministry said that restrictions will continue to remain in areas falling under containment-buffer zones.

According to Niti Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant, 30 districts account for over 70 per cent of the total cases of which more than 15 districts have over 1,000 cases. Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Thane account for 52 per cent of cases. Here, hotspots need to be quickly identified with aggressive testing, contact tracing and timely treatment is a must."

30 districts account for over 70% of total cases of which 15 have > 1000 cases. Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad & Thane account for 52% cases. Here, hotspots need to be quickly identified with aggressive testing, contact tracing & timely treatment is a must. pic.twitter.com/Vr2g1lOyaD — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) May 30, 2020

Since the above-mentioned cities account for the maximum number of COVID-19 cases, these districts are less likely to see lockdown relaxations in Unlock phase 1.

ALSO READ | Over 5,100 coronavirus deaths in India, cases cross 1.82 lakh mark. Check state-wise list

ALSO READ | Unlock 1: Maharashtra issues guidelines for state govt employees; masks, daily thermal screening mandatory

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage