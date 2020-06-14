All train services suspended from tomorrow at Anand Vihar railway station

Image Source : FILE PHOTO All train services have been suspended from tomorrow at Anand Vihar railway station.

All train services have been suspended from tomorrow at Anand Vihar railway station as all of its platforms have been reserved for the deployment of isolation coaches. The 5 trains running from Anand Vihar station will now operate from Old Delhi railway station, informed railways official.

Soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that 500 railway isolation coaches will be deployed in Delhi for Covid-19 patients, the Railways said it has deployed 204 of such coaches in four states so far after, with 54 coaches being deployed at Delhi's Shakurbasti railway station maintenance depot, officials said.

Railway officials said that the number in the capital will be scaled up to 500 in the coming days.

According to Railway Ministry officials, states like Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi requisitioned these coaches two months after the national transporter converted over 5,231 of its non-air conditioned coaches into Covid care centres.

Officials said that while 70 such coaches have been deployed in Uttar Pradesh -- 10 each in Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Faizabad, Saharanpur, Mirzapur and Jhansi, 54 have been deployed at Delhi's Shakurbasti.

An official said that 60 coaches have been deployed in Telangana -- 20 each in Secunderabad, Kachguda and Adilabad, while 20 coaches are in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada.

