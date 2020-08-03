Image Source : PTI Ram Ki Paidi illuminated ahead of the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya.

Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan: Preparations are in full swing in Ayodhya ahead of the groundbreaking of the grand Ram Temple when PM Modi will lay the foundation stone on August 5. The city is being decked up to appear at its best for the bhoomi pujan of the Ram Mandir, an event that will be marked with Diwali-like celebrations. Ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony, know what is all happening in the temple town and how its is getting ready for the grand bhoomi pujan.

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan | How Ayodhya is getting ready for August 5

All ghats, temples, areas near the bhoomi pujan site, streets are being decked up for the groundbreaking.

Roads are being illuminated, walls are being designed with graffiti, images depicting scenes from the Ramayan.

Buildings on all main roads are being with yellow, considered auspicious.

Hanuman Garhi temple, where PM Modi is expected to offer prayers first is being sanitised. PM Modi will offer prayers for about seven minutes at the Hanuman Garhi temple before he goes to the site for 'bhumi pujan'.

Image Source : PTI Police personnel sanitize a locality near Hanuman Garhi, in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

'Ram Dhun', Vedic hymns, spiritual songs being played via over 3,000 sound systems across the town.

More than 500 sanitation workers are working round the clock to keep maintain and keep Ayodhya clean.

On the Bhoomi Pujan day, over 3 diyas (earthen lamps) will be lighted for two days.

More than 20,000 temples acorss Ayodhya are also being decked up and given new look.

Holy water from various Indian rivers, soil from heritage, religious places have reached Ayodhya to be included in rituals of bhoomi pujan.

