First pic from venue of 'bhoomi pujan' emerges as Ayodhya prepares for grand ceremony

Image Source : INDIA TV First pic from venue of 'bhoomi pujan' emerges

The first picture from the venue of 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya has emerged. The Bhumi Pujan or the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodha, organised by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, shall take place on August 5. The sacred monument dedicated to Shri Rama in his birthplace is touted to be the world's third-largest Hindu temple complex. The grand temple is expected to be about 270-280 feet wide, 280-300 feet long and 128 feet high.

The picture from Ayodhya was shared by India TV's Pawan Nara, on social media.

Meanwhile, the rituals preceding the 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram temple began on Monday with an elaborate 'Gauri Ganesh' puja.

The three-day rituals that will culminate with the 'bhumi pujan' that will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, began with the Ganesh puja that is considered mandatory for all major occasions in the Hindu religion.

The 'puja' began at 8 a.m with chanting of mantras by 11 priests while 'Ramayana path' were held in various other temples.

"Ayodhya has woken up to 'Treta Yug' today. The only sounds that one hears in this holy city today is chanting of mantras, 'aartis' and 'Ramayana path' amid pealing of bells.

This is the beginning of the three-day ritual that will culminate with `bhumi pujan` and also mark the beginning of temple construction," said Mahant Satyendra, a local priest.

